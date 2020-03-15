Breaking News
Gatherings of more than 100 people now banned as VDH reports 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus
People most vulnerable to the coronavirus share stories using hashtag #HighRiskCovid19

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — People most vulnerable to COVID-19 are turning to social media to share their stories and spread awareness.

The hashtag #HighRiskCovid19 has been trending throughout the weekend with the most popular posts being from people sharing their health struggles and how COVID-19 could impact their lives. Many of the posts are from young people with rare health conditions.

Other users on social media are spreading a similar message using the hashtag #StayTheFHome. While many of the posts are from those with underlying health conditions, other popular posts show large gatherings and encourage others to make responsible decisions.

