Photographer searching for mystery couple after catching proposal on camera

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The search is on for a mystery couple after a photographer unknowingly photographed a wedding proposal during Fourth of July festivities in Carmel Thursday night.

Tyler Huffman, of Carmel, was taking photos of the fireworks show near the Monon Trail Thursday night, but it wasn’t until later that he realized he caught a special moment on camera.

“I had no idea I was capturing it as I was focused on the fireworks. By the time I looked back at the photos, the couple was gone,” Tyler Huffman said. “I’m hoping to find them and give them these images!”

Huffman is hoping the power of social media will help him find the pair.