(CNN Newsource) — Pizza Hut is banking on good ol’ days to improve its bottom line today.

The company is bringing back its old logo that it stopped using 20 years ago. The logo shows its signature red roof more prominently while the lettering is black and bolder.

It’s throwback to the times when the company dominated the pizza market. But the top spot is now held by Domino’s, and Papa John’s is also challenging Pizza Hut.

The company says it’s bringing back the retro logo to reflect its legacy and its future.

But Pizza Hut’s current logo is not going away — it will be used interchangeably with the retro one.