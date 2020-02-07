Pizza-related injuries more than double in two years

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Pizza – delicious but also apparently deadly, in some cases.

The number of hospitalizations in the U.S. involving pizza jumped by more than 50% in 2018 compared to 2017, according to statistics from medical service provider Babylon Health.

Babylon Health analyzed data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, which is powered by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the figures, there were no fewer than 3,800 visits to the emergency room two years ago related to pizza.

Injuries ranged from cutting one’s finger with a pizza cutter to falling down the stairs while carrying a box of pizza.

That number compares to 2,300 injuries in 2017.

Babylon Health said its findings were based on medical records from a sample of 100 emergency departments nationwide in which the word “pizza” was included in doctors’ notes.

