Police department makes sick rescue dog a K9 officer for the day

PASCO, Wash. (CNN) — A rescue dog in Washington state has had a rough life. He’s a stray who was dumped and now, he has an inoperable tumor that’s left him blind in one eye.

But his foster mother is trying to make sure the time he has left is full of love and activity. She’s composed a bucket list for the sick dog.

“He’s going to his first official call for service to pick up property at Nolan’s,” said Ofc. Julie Lee, K9 Eddie’s handler.

Sometimes we don’t know how lucky we are until something life-changing happens. But for Eddie, today was full of adventures. He was a stray, dumped in Benton City.

Eddie has six months to a year to live after finding an inoperable tumor, causing him to go blind in one eye.

Instead of dwelling on the prognosis, Eddie’s foster mom Kristi Kesler and Officer Julie Lee are taking advantage of the time he does have with a bucket list.

Eddie was sworn in as an honorary Pasco k-9. After he geared up, Eddie was ready to take a bite out of crime or stuff his face with puppicinos.

He also visited the 911 center, Spudnut Donut Shop and met people with a face you can’t help but smile at.

Community members have offered to check some items off his list, such as a picture with Santa and a pool full of stuffed animals.

“These people who’ve really stepped up and said we want to make a difference in this dog’s life — it’s meant the world to know people still care,” said Eddie foster mom, Kristi Kesler.

The outpouring support is nothing short of the miracle everyone wishes for Eddie.

“You can truly tell that he is — he’s grateful to be here and I am honored that I get to be the K9 handler for Eddie today,” Ofc. Lee said.

And the life every animal should have.

“Don’t send them to a death sentence in the middle of nowhere. They deserve a chance at a happy life. If you can’t provide it anymore, let somebody else try to do that for them,” Kesler said.

Though his time to cross the “rainbow bridge” is coming sooner than everyone wanted, Kristi and his Aunt Julie will keep showering Eddie with belly rubs, cuddles and the unconditional love he deserves.

“Saying goodbye is the hardest part of ever having a dog. Anybody who has one knows that,” Kesler said. “There’s always another Eddie. There’s always someone who needs help.”

Kesler has more activities planned for Eddie like riding in a sidecar and sitting in a kissing booth.