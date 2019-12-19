Police therapy dog caught ‘red-pawed’ stealing gifts

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — A police department in Massachusetts said its therapy dog couldn’t contain himself in a room full of toys destined for the Santa Foundation.
The dog – Ben Franklin – was caught stealing the gifts destined for children in need and bringing him back to his “lair.”
Ben Franklin is a 1-year-old golden retriever who assists in the schools, with the senior center, and other community events.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- PG&E CEO testifies at wildfire prevention hearing in D.C.
- Great 8 Weekend Events: Holiday-themed fun, Winter Solstice and more!
- GOP criticizes Dems for Senate impeachment trial delay
- Wawa announces massive data breach, ‘potentially all’ locations affected, CEO says
- White House responds to Trump being impeached