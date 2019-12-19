1  of  2
Breaking News
1 killed in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield Lt. Gov. Fairfax eyeing governor’s seat in 2021

Police therapy dog caught ‘red-pawed’ stealing gifts

What's Trending?

by: Nancy Krause

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — A police department in Massachusetts said its therapy dog couldn’t contain himself in a room full of toys destined for the Santa Foundation.

The dog – Ben Franklin – was caught stealing the gifts destined for children in need and bringing him back to his “lair.”

Ben Franklin is a 1-year-old golden retriever who assists in the schools, with the senior center, and other community events.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events