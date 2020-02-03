Popular 90’s snack Dunkaroos coming to a grocery store near you

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you are a 80’s or 90’s kiddo and remember Betty Crocker’s Dunkaroos, we’ve got some good news for you!

Those popular snacks consisting of small cookies that you dip into frosting with colored sprinkles are making a comeback this summer.

The snack was discontinued nearly two decades ago, but it looks like 2020 is the year of the Dunkaroos’ long-awaited return.

Dunkaroos made the announcement on Instagram Monday, captioning the video, “Frosted tips? Definitely not coming back. 90s fashion? Probably coming back. Dunkaroos? Definitely coming back! Summer 2020.”

The company has yet to confirm the exact release date of the beloved Dunkaroos, or which exact flavors will be available.

Some fans recalled vanilla icing, chocolate icing, strawberry icing, as well as both graham and cinnamon cookies.

Are you looking forward to Dunkaroos’ making a comeback?

