Remarkable image captured from inside Hurricane Dorian’s eye

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters journeyed into the eye of Hurricane Dorian Saturday and came back with an extraordinary picture.

The National Hurricane Center credited Paul Chang with the photograph on Twitter.

Chang captured the image aboard NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter P-3 Aircraft, the post says.

