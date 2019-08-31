TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters journeyed into the eye of Hurricane Dorian Saturday and came back with an extraordinary picture.
The National Hurricane Center credited Paul Chang with the photograph on Twitter.
Chang captured the image aboard NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter P-3 Aircraft, the post says.
LATEST STORIES:
- StormTracker 8: Dorian a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds
- Official: 1 dead, about 20 reportedly injured in West Texas active shooter situation
- Remarkable image captured from inside Hurricane Dorian’s eye
- Father remembers wife, son, and mother-in-law who died in Pittsylvania County triple murder
- ‘Don’t know why you’re freaking out’: Drowning woman mocked, criticized by 911 dispatcher