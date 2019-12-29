Reporter quits job live on air after winning lottery, discovers later payout was around $5,500

A Spanish reporter appeared to have quit her job live on air while she was celebrating a lottery win, the BBC reports.

Natalia Escudero began screaming on camera when she realized she was a lottery winner but later discovered her prize was around $5,500.

The Christmas lottery has a top prize in the millions, but winners can share the prize.

Aquí la tienes: "la reportera de La 1" de la que habla todo el mundo a estas horas. ¡Se llama Natalia Escudero! #LoteríaRTVE



🔴 Directo ➡ https://t.co/pfgTOQpaaN pic.twitter.com/58j3ACuNte — TVE (@tve_tve) December 22, 2019

Her actions were called unprofessional on social media after the video of her winning began to circulate.

Escudero apologized for her actions during the live broadcast and said she regretted behaving so emotionally and wanted to explain the way she acted to viewers who “felt cheated.”

After the initial broadcast, she appeared on air again and gestured that she was zipping her lips.



