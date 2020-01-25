1  of  3
Rookie firefighter delivers baby on first call, first day on the job

YONKERS, NY (WTNH) — A rookie firefighter in New York delivered a baby on his very first call on his very first day.

There wasn’t enough time to get the new mom to the hospital when she went into labor last week, so firefighter Michael Iacovello had to deliver the baby at the mother’s home.

I was really nervous, I was excited, but the training kicked in and she started crying once we suctioned her. Then I cut the umbilical cord, it was really exciting.”

MICHAEL IACOVELLO, YONKERS, NY FIREFIGHTER

Mom and baby are both doing fine. They reunited with Iacovello this week.

