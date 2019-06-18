Safety report highlights household “summer traps” that could harm children

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Summer can be a time of fun and games for children, but parents and guardians should be aware of several household items and activities that could be harmful.

The group World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H) has released its annual “Summer Safety Report.”

The report releases important safety information to help keep children safe during the summer months, which have a higher probability of injuries. The report also includes the “Top 10 Summer Safety Traps”.

Each of the top 10 safety traps comes with a hazard warning, what to “W.A.T.C.H” out for, facts about the toy and what to do.

Many toys used to cool down in the summer heat were listed as safety traps. Those toys include water rings, inflatable water toys, high-powered water guns, water balloon slingshots, and slip and slides.

Other toys include trampoline parks and scooters.

These toys were listed as hazards involving drowning, eye injuries, and neck, spine and head injuries.

If you want to learn more about the top 10 safety traps, click here for the full report.