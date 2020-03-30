‘Saw the love of God’: COVID-19 patient who left heartwarming message on clinic window shares story

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic is sharing more about a COVID-19 patient who left a heartwarming message behind on the window for his caregivers after he was discharged.

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Clinic shared his message, which he wrote to thank his caregivers who would communicate with him by writing on his glass door.

Nic Brown, 38, of Tuscarawas County, said when he first got sick, he thought his headache and fever were the flu. But after his health continued to decline, he was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cleveland Clinic.

“To be the very first patient to pick it up in a county that is as rural as we are, I don’t know how it happened,” he said in a new video shared by the Cleveland Clinic.

He said he was placed on full life support and was on a ventilator at one point.

“There was a time during this process where the hospital reached out to my wife and had to have the discussion about end of life options,” he said.

Brown, who also has two daughters, said his doctors and nurses would write goals each day on his glass door, and at the end of the day would leave him special messages.

“At the bottom they wrote, ‘We will get you home’,” he said.

His strength eventually returned and he cleared to go home. Before he went, he had a nurse write a message back on the glass. It said in part:

“This window has been the most impactful window in my life. On days when I watched you work hard to keep me and others alive, unable to thank you for the time that you poured into me — and although I will probably never get the chance to pour that same love and support into you, I want you to know that I think you all are rockstars.”

After his discharge, he said he feels he got a second chance at life, and it was because of those caregivers.

“I don’t know I’ve ever seen such selfless people in my life,” he said. “I really saw the love of God through these people.”