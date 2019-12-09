1  of  3
Serena Williams' smashed US Open racket sells for $20K

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – There’s a lot of racket about Serena Williams’ smashed racket.

The tennis star smashed it at the 2018 US Open after she lost to Naomi Osaka.

According to the New York Times, Williams gave it to ball boy Justin Arrington-Holmes, who sold it to a dealer in Manhattan for $500 earlier this year.

Well, it has now been sold again for $20,910 at a New Jersey auction!

The item was one of a number of pieces of well-known sporting memorabilia up for grabs at Goldin Auctions.

A Jesse Owens gold medal from the 1936 Olympics was the most expensive lot, fetching $615,000, while a signed Lebron James rookie card from the 2003-2004 season sold for $198,000.

