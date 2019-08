(CNN NEWSOURCE) — What could make a night at the theater more endearing? How about seats filled with dogs?

A group of dogs in Canada had to sit through a performance of “Billy Elliot: The Musical.” It’s all apart of their training to be service dogs.

They sat calmly in the theater with their handlers to get them prepared for real-world scenarios.

It takes two years for the dogs to complete their training, which also includes trips to the zoo, subways, and crowded fairs.