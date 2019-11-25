‘She is the wrong person to mess with’ 82-year-old bodybuilder fights off man who broke into home

(CNN Newsource) — A crowd gathered around 82-year-old Willie Murphy at the Maplewood YMCA.

All of them captivated as Murphy shares the story of what she experienced Thursday night. A man knocked on the door to her home, “he was outside and saying please call an ambulance because i’m sick, i’m sick,” says Murphy.

She called police, but didn’t let the man inside, Murphy says “I hear a loud noise. and I am saying to myself- ‘what the heck was that? the young man is in my home- broke the door.” Murphy is an award-winning bodybuilder who recently won a competition.

“I’m alone and I’m old, but guess what? i’m tough. I took that table, and I went to work on him. and guess what? the table broke, says Murphy.” The man fell to the floor and Murphy started jumping on him.

Officers arrived minutes later and it wasn’t her who needed medical attention, “he’s laying down already, because i really had did a number on that man.”

Police say the suspect was intoxicated at the time of the incident and he was taken to the hospital.

Murphy is not pressing charges. One man says he hopes the suspect learned his lesson, “she is the wrong person to mess with.” Says Rajen Sells.

Jim Marron has been friends with her for over a decade. he’s not surprised Murphy held her own, saying “I probably weigh twice as much as her, I wouldn’t want to tango with her. don’t mess with Willie,” said Marron.