Skull of smallest known dinosaur found in amber

(CNN Newsource) — Not all dinosaurs fit the stereotype of massive and terrifying.

Researchers have found a fossil of the smaller dinosaur ever recorded — smaller than the tiniest hummingbird alive today.

The bird-like dinosaur’s skull was trapped in a chunk of 99-million-year-old amber in a Myanmar mine.

While its head is only the size of a thumbnail, its jaw was packed with more than 100 serrated teeth, and its eyes were bulging and lizard-like. Because of these features, researches said the creature was likely a predator.

A paper on the find was published Wednesday in the Journal Nature.

LATEST HEADLINES: