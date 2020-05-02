Slow and steady wins the race at the Kentucky Turtle Derby

(CNN Newsource) — Slow and steady wins the race will definitely be the case of the 2020 Kentucky Turtle Derby — otherwise known as “the Slowest Eight Minutes in Sports.”

The 146th Kentucky Derby was supposed to be at Churchill Downs today — but it’s been postponed until September. Old Forester Bourbon is hosting the turtle event instead!

Eight turtles will compete and instead of placing bets on the winner, they’ll be matching donations to the Hospitality Industry Emergency Relief Fund.

You can watch the Turtle Derby on Old Forester’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. tonight.

