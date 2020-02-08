Snow Moon – the first supermoon of 2020 – happening this weekend

The super moon is seen in the night sky over Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 23, 2013. The larger than normal moon called the “Supermoon” happens only once this year as the moon on its elliptical orbit is at its closest point to earth and is 13.5 percent larger than usual. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Super Snow Moon” will be at its brightest on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 and is the first supermoon of the year.

The “Super Snow Moon” will appear from Friday evening to Monday morning.

The large-looking full moon will happen three times this year. It happens as the moon — on its elliptical orbit — is at its closest point to Earth making it appear nearly 14% larger than usual.

The next supermoon will be on March 9 and is called the “Super Worm Moon” and another will happen on April 7 and be called a “Super Pink Moon.”