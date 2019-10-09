Stay the night in the Goodyear Blimp Airbnb

(CNN) — You could score a night on the Goodyear Blimp Airbnb for just $150!

In honor of college football’s 150th anniversary, the Airbnb is offering fans the chance to spend the night in the blimp while it’s grounded in Mogadore, Ohio.

The prize pack also includes tickets to see the University of Michigan and Notre Dame game later this month. And gear to cheer on your favorite team.

Only three separate nights will be available for purchase. Only two guests can stay inside at a time.

Opportunities to book will be available on the Airbnb website on October 15.