1  of  2
Breaking News
Authorities searching for car in water at Watkins Landing Pedestrian struck, killed by GRTC Pulse bus on Broad Street

Stay the night in the Goodyear Blimp Airbnb

What's Trending?

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — You could score a night on the Goodyear Blimp Airbnb for just $150!

In honor of college football’s 150th anniversary, the Airbnb is offering fans the chance to spend the night in the blimp while it’s grounded in Mogadore, Ohio.

The prize pack also includes tickets to see the University of Michigan and Notre Dame game later this month. And gear to cheer on your favorite team.

Only three separate nights will be available for purchase. Only two guests can stay inside at a time.

Opportunities to book will be available on the Airbnb website on October 15.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events