1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Taco Bell giving away free tacos Tuesday

What's Trending?

by: MaryCatherine Neal

Posted: / Updated:
taco bell_1560860006421.JPG.jpg

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All taco lovers can get a free taco today from Taco Bell while supplies last. 

As part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion for the NBA championship, every person in America gets a free Doritos Locos Taco Tuesday thanks to the Golden State Warriors. 

Although the Warriors didn’t win the championship, they did “steal” a win against the Toronto Raptors in game two. 

Why not celebrate with a delicious, crunchy taco? 

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events