Taco Bell giving away free tacos Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All taco lovers can get a free taco today from Taco Bell while supplies last.

As part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion for the NBA championship, every person in America gets a free Doritos Locos Taco Tuesday thanks to the Golden State Warriors.

Although the Warriors didn’t win the championship, they did “steal” a win against the Toronto Raptors in game two.

Why not celebrate with a delicious, crunchy taco?

A game was stolen…And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

