Taco Bell introduces new breakfast burrito

(CNN Newsource) — Taco Bell is beefing up its morning menu lineup with three new pressed breakfast burritos it began selling on Thursday.

Taco Bell has been serving breakfast nationally since 2014, but as more fast-food chains expand their early morning options, Taco Bell is upping its game as well. The three new options are:

A toasted breakfast burrito with eggs, sausage and nacho cheese sauce.

Another with eggs, potato bites, pico de gallo, a three cheese blend and either bacon or sausage.

And a third with eggs, a three cheese blend, a hash brown and bacon or sausage.

