The gift of giving: How you can help a child’s Christmas wishes come true

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Help another family have a jolly holly Christmas with “Operation Santa.”

Starting Monday, letters to Santa from low-income kids are available for adoption online.

You can pick a letter from any city in the country, and it’s tax deductible.Just remember your gift needs to be mailed out by Dec. 20.

If you want your child added to the list, click here.

