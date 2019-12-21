This adorable kid dressed as ‘Elf on the Shelf’ will put you in the Holiday spirit

NEW ORLEANS (WVLA) – If this kid doesn’t get you into the Christmas spirit, then we don’t possibly know what will! This little girl is 1-year old, Eliot the Elf from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Baby Elliot’s parents dressed her as an Elf on the Shelf around last Christmas when she was three months old, and her father, Garic Jenkins, said their family and friends got a kick out of it.

That’s why Elliot’s parents decided to dress her as an elf again, but this time Elliot was at the Roosevelt Hotel, where Jenkins said people were amazed at how much Elliot looked like an elf.

Jenkins posted a picture of Elliot at the hotel on his Facebook page on Saturday, and less than a week later, the picture has been shared more than 10,000 times.