Live Now
It’s a StormTracker 8 Weather Alert day for excessive heat. See the latest on Good Morning Richmond now

Today is National Mac-and-Cheese Day

What's Trending?

by: WFLA, CNN

Posted: / Updated:

** FOR USE WITH AP WEEKLY FEATURES ** A portion of macaroni and cheese served in a skillet _ which may come in a small, medium or large size _ is shown at S’MAC, a small restaurant that makes versions of the classic American comfort food its specialty, in New York City, Tuesday, July 25, 2006. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Sunday is National Mac n’ Cheese Day!

Macaroni and cheese is one of those great dishes that can be almost anything you want.

It’s a favorite side dish but it can be dressed up and serve as the main course.

Some say the delicious dish has its roots in the casseroles that appeared at New England church suppers.

Another story says we have President Thomas Jefferson to thank for bringing the recipe back from Italy.

Wherever it came from, be sure to take the time to enjoy a succulent serving of creamy, dreamy macaroni and cheese!

For more on the dish’s history, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events