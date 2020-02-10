Today is National Umbrella Day

(CNN Newsource) — We typically associate rainy days with the month of April, but today (Monday, Feb. 10) is when you should be celebrating one of the most useful inventions ever.

February 10 is National Umbrella Day. The umbrella dates back more than 4,000 years.

Primitive parasols were used in places like Ancient Egypt and Greece to shield people from the hot sun. But the Chinese are credited with inventing the first umbrellas used for rain.

Since then, the umbrella has been through many changes. From its status as a stylish accessory in England to miniature folding umbrellas, it’s all about staying dry.

