Toddler’s fish photo goes viral

(WFLA) – A Kodak moment for a Wisconsin family as their toddler has captured the hearts of the internet by innocently posing with a recently-caught fish – in his mouth.

18-month-old Landon, along with his brothers 4-year-old Levi and 3-year-old Logan, had just made the catch of the day at a children’s museum in South Dakota.

The boys’ mother, Marika Daniels says she has been tagged in countless posts as the original post has been shared over 500,000 times.

“I feel very humbled by all the likes, shares, smiles and laughs this picture has brought to so many people already.”

“I think the world needs to smile and laugh more…I think that’s why this picture went viral”