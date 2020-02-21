1  of  3
Breaking News
Man charged with arson in connection with 2019 house fire in Chesterfield County Investigation underway after 3 homes shot up in Hopewell Richmond Police: Man fighting for life after hit-and-run on Magnolia Street
Closings & Delays
There are currently 29 active closings. Click for more details.

‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ gets its own documentary

What's Trending?
Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF) — Tuesday, Tony Hawk announced on Instagram that Pretending I’m a Superman, a documentary about the immortal Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game series, will be premiering at the festival on February 29.

Pretending I’m a Superman, which takes its name from Punk band Goldfinger’s “Superman,” a staple of the original game’s soundtrack, has been in the works since 2016.

The documentary tracks what skateboarding was like before it became mainstream thanks to X-Games and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series

Also in the documentary are fellow skaters Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska and Steve Caballero and many more involved in the popular video game series.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events