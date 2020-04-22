‘Tuna Melt’ tutorial from Sen. Mark Warner’s is going viral

(CNN) — Virginia Senator Mark Warner took to Instagram Tuesday to show off his sandwich-making skills. He probably had no idea his edible work-of-art would go viral, however.
Warner posted a video on how to make one of his favorite quarantine snacks — a tuna melt sandwich. He called the recipe his specialty, and he captioned the video, “My Soon to be Famous Tuna Melt.”
Warner starts off the video by squeezing a whole lot of mayonnaise on two slices of bread.
Next, he scoops tuna straight from the can onto the bread – with water visibly dripping.
Then, Warner adds two slices of cheddar cheese. His finishes the tutorial by microwaving the sandwich for 30 seconds.
The video has since gone viral, and the responses on the internet have been both harsh and hilarious:
Despite his questionable sandwich-making skills, Warner at least washed his hands for 20 seconds before he chowed down.
