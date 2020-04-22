‘Tuna Melt’ tutorial from Sen. Mark Warner’s is going viral

(CNN) — Virginia Senator Mark Warner took to Instagram Tuesday to show off his sandwich-making skills. He probably had no idea his edible work-of-art would go viral, however.

Warner posted a video on how to make one of his favorite quarantine snacks — a tuna melt sandwich. He called the recipe his specialty, and he captioned the video, “My Soon to be Famous Tuna Melt.”

Warner starts off the video by squeezing a whole lot of mayonnaise on two slices of bread.

Next, he scoops tuna straight from the can onto the bread – with water visibly dripping.

Then, Warner adds two slices of cheddar cheese. His finishes the tutorial by microwaving the sandwich for 30 seconds.

The video has since gone viral, and the responses on the internet have been both harsh and hilarious:

What’s the most egregious part of this sandwich?



A. The Undrained Tuna

B. ALL that Mayo

C. The Microwave

D. All of the Above



Hey, I still give @MarkWarnerVA an A for effort! pic.twitter.com/FtmO2fe95C — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) April 22, 2020

Sen. @KamalaHarris showing Sen. @MarkWarner how to make a tuna salad sandwich or a tuna melt. Video from @douglasemhoff’s Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/PBxuLGDygK — Tim Perry (@tperry518) April 22, 2020

1. I will never let @MarkWarner make a tuna melt sandwich in my presence. 🤚

2. Mark has been an incredible fighter for Virginia families and we should reelect him to the U.S. Senate despite his poor judgment concerning microwaved tuna melts. 🐟🇺🇸🥪pic.twitter.com/FhKCw97vK8 — Jennifer Wexton (@JenniferWexton) April 22, 2020

The tuna melt video is pretty hilarious. Thank you @MarkWarner for giving me a good laugh, and right on @timkaine!! #quarantinecooking https://t.co/I0R8rrV7au — Andy Moon (@andymoonsun) April 22, 2020

Until yesterday, my team thought my peanut butter and pickle paninis were the grossest food specialty they’d ever seen.



Thanks for a moment of levity @MarkWarner. https://t.co/AEJRCSrAlU — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) April 22, 2020

Live feed of me watching the Mark Warner tuna melt vid #tunagate pic.twitter.com/D5Uu0VKz9E — Lauren Zelt (@LaurenZelt) April 22, 2020

Despite his questionable sandwich-making skills, Warner at least washed his hands for 20 seconds before he chowed down.

