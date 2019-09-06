Tyler Perry uses his personal plane to fly aid to the Bahamas

Breaking News
Chesterfield woman dies in vehicle crash
by: WRBL, CNN

ATLANTA, Ga (WRBL/CNN) – Tyler Perry said he’d help the Bahamas once the storm has passed, and it seems he’s followed through on that promise. The movie icon reportedly used his personal plane to ship water, hygiene items, sleeping bags and other necessities down to the hardest hit areas, according to TMZ, which said he’s made two trips to the Abaco Islands.

On the way home Perry also brought back several passengers, including a pregnant woman who needed medical attention, the outlet reported. Perry had posted on his social media accounts on Wednesday that he would help the island rebuild after the storm had passed.

“To all the incredible people of the Bahamas who have welcomed me and called me an adoptive son, I want you to know that I am watching closely, and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better,” he wrote on Instagram. “You’re not only in my heart and my prayers, you’re in my blood. God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong. The sun will shine agin (sic).” –Tyler Perry

