A pair of California artists installed a seesaw between the border fence so kids on both sides could play together.

The seesaws are located in Sunland Park, New Mexico which is separated from Cuidad Juarez, Mexico by a steel fence.

Professors from UC Berkeley and San Jose State University came up with the idea in 2009. Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello’s design became a reality a decade later.

In an Instagram post, Rael said the event was filled with joy and togetherness at the border wall.