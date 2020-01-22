Video of 91-year-old woman dancing to ‘Jailhouse Rock’ will make your day

(WRIC) — It’s not uncommon for 91-year-old Julia Lewis to trade in her walker for dancing shoes.

The secret to life for the resident at Magnolia Springs Southpointe — an assisted living facility in Indianapolis, Indiana — is a love of dancing and music.

“Music is what makes the world go round,” Lewis told ‘Good Morning America.‘ “You can be depressed, you can be sick, but you can always turn on some music and forget it.”

Lewis celebrated her return from a hospital stay and completing therapy sessions by dancing the Jitterbug.

“Everybody did the Jitterbug [when I was younger],” she said. “If you didn’t Jitterbug, you was nothin’!”

The video of Lewis doing the Jitterbug to Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” has gone viral. It was first posted on the home’s Facebook page on January 15.

“Be yourself,” is Lewis’ advice for making the most out of life.

LATEST STORIES: