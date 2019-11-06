VIDEO: Virginia ‘cheer dad’ roots for his daughter in viral video

Video Credit: Scott Willard

YORKTOWN, Va. (WRIC/ABC) — A video of a Virginia dad cheering along with his daughter’s high school cheerleading team has gone viral.

Hekili Holland’s cheer routine has been watched more than 3 million times on social media.

The “cheer dad” told Good Morning America that he’s been trying to learn his daughter’s routine all season by watching the cheerleaders.

However, his daughter finally taught him the team’s fight song routine.

“The band plays and the girls perform it after every touchdown or score,” Holland told GMA. “I was trying to learn it by watching the cheerleaders. But Mackenzi [Holland’s daughter] finally taught me one day. I’ve always loved the atmosphere of high school and college football. The band, the excitement, everything. It just another way to have fun and show support.”

Scott Willard posted the video to his Facebook page after he spotted Holland in the stands.

Willard told GMA his first thoughts were “this guy is legit. No fear. Complete support for his daughter and the other cheerleaders. I just thought he was the cool dad.”