Virginia child wins free slushies for the rest of his childhood

(WRIC) — Dlyan LaMotte, an 8-year old from Lynchburg, makes a daily trip to Sheetz for his favorite slushie and fries. The company took notice and gave Dylan a gift he’ll never forget — free slushies for the rest of his childhood.

Dylan caught the attention of Sheetz after his mother posted a video of him wearing a “Youngest Sheetz Employee” shirt on Facebook. They decided to treat the superfan with a surprise visit from co-founder Steve Sheetz.

“They showed me a little video of him calling out numbers, he had the Sheetz uniform on, and I said I’ve got to go meet him,” Sheetz said. “He’s only 8, but he’s got such passion — to see him in that uniform, he’s somebody I wanted to be associated with.

“Dylan’s passion for Sheetz is off the charts,” Sheetz added. “He gets lunch here every day, and then when I found out he salutes my brother, my nephew and I on the wall before he leaves every day, I thought that was hilarious. I said I have to meet this kid.”

After meeting Sheetz and getting the chance to call out customers’ numbers, he then gave Dylan the best gift of all — a gift card to the tune of $5,000, for free slushies for the rest of his childhood.

Dylan gave the most reasonable response an 8-year-old could: jumping and giving Sheetz the biggest hug. Dylan’s Mom, Tiffanie McGregor, teared up and said it was the gift of Dylan’s dream.

LATEST HEADLINES: