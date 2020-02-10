Waffle House is taking Valentine’s Day reservations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two area Waffle Houses are hosting special Valentine’s Day Dinners featuring candlelit booths draped in white table cloths, heart-shaped waffles and plenty of hash browns.

A photo posted to Waffle House’s Instagram page shows what might be waiting for you if you spend your special day there:

The Waffle House locations at 2002 Boulevard in Colonial Heights and 3500 Speeks Drive in Midlothian are both participating.

If you’re interested in booking a seat at one of America’s most romantic restaurants, you can find a participating Waffle House by clicking here.

LATEST HEADLINES: