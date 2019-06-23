WATCH: Deaf toddler hear mom say ‘I love you’ for first time

Watch the amazing moment a nearly 2-year-old toddler in Florida hears: “I love your” from her mom for the first time.

A’deja Rivers has been deaf since birth.

Her father and sister are also hearing impaired.

But thanks to cochlear implants, which are so advanced now they can link to bluetooth, A’deja is about to hear on a viral video for the very first time.

Her mom, Patricia, said she couldn’t sleep the night before it happened.



“I was up like, is it time yet? No, not yet. Is it time yet? No, not yet,” she said.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Audiologist Shelly Ash says these miracle moments never get old.



“When we first start out we’re introducing very soft levels of electrical current and it just sounds to her like beep, beep, beep,” Ash said.



But soon enough, it was time for the really big moment.

“Hi, I love you baby! I love you so much! And Granny — Granny loves you,!” A’deja’s mother, Patricia said.

Her grandmother told her she loved her, too.

“Hi baby, I love you. The first time you could hear Granny say I love you,” her grandmother said.

Because A’deja has the cochlear implants early, her language development will only be slightly delayed.

Her father, Robert, said it was a special day.

“He feels great,” A’deja said.