WATCH: Good Samaritans save trapped passenger in SUV

(CNN) — An amazing rescue caught on camera!

After a car crashed into a massive tree in California, leaving one passenger trapped, more than a dozen stranger ran over and helped left the SUV upright and pull the passenger out.

“The first thing that came to my mind and everybody too was just you wanna help,” said Mike Ramirez, a Good Samaritan who assisted others in lifting the SUV. “If someone is in need of help and you just run.”

In spite of fears that the smoking car could explode or tip over on them, the Good Samaritans were able to save the passenger.

Three other people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They are all expected to recover and be OK.