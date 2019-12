(CNN Newsource) — A video of a baby girl’s joy when her hearing aids are turned on is lighting up social media.

The four-month-old Georgina got hearing aids about five weeks ago in the United Kingdon.

The baby girl’s parents posted the video on Twitter to show the joy the newborn experiences when the hearing aids are turned on in the morning.

The video has gone viral with over 7,000 views and hundreds of retweets and posts.