Wendy’s is giving out free chicken nuggets this Friday

(WRIC) — What’s better than chicken nuggets? How about free chicken nuggets.

Wendy’s announced Tuesday it will be giving out free chicken nuggets this Friday, April 24, at all of its drive-thrus. The chain said there is no purchase necessary — just a free four-piece order of spicy or crispy nuggets.

Click here to find a Wendy’s near you.

