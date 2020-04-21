Wendy’s is giving out free chicken nuggets this Friday

(WRIC) — What’s better than chicken nuggets? How about free chicken nuggets.

Wendy’s announced Tuesday it will be giving out free chicken nuggets this Friday, April 24, at all of its drive-thrus. The chain said there is no purchase necessary — just a free four-piece order of spicy or crispy nuggets.

Not gonna lie, all this love y’all are showing has inspired us. We wish we could give you a hug, but instead…how about a nug? This Friday, we’ll be giving out free 4pc spicy and crispy nugs at every Wendy’s drive-thru.



No purchase necessary, not a single string attached. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

Click here to find a Wendy’s near you.

LATEST HEADLINES: