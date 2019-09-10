Wendy’s set to launch breakfast menu in 2020

The Wendy’s Company announced plans today to launch its breakfast menu across the U.S. system in 2020. The menu features signature items including the Breakfast Baconator®, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Wendy’s is looking toward the most important meal of the day to help boost sales.

The Dublin-based fast-food chain is set to roll out its breakfast menu, currently available in more than 300 restaurants nationwide, across the entire United States in 2020.

The breakfast menu takes ingredients like Applewood smoked bacon and the Frosty and adds them to breakfast items such as the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

“Launching breakfast in our U.S. restaurants nationwide provides incredible growth opportunities,” said Todd Penegor, President and CEO of The Wendy’s Company, in a press release. “We are well-positioned to pursue it. We believe we have the right team and structure in place, and we put Wendy’s fan favorites on our breakfast menu to set us apart from the competition.”

The company also looks to hire approximately 20,000 employees across the country to help with the rollout.

Wendy’s is also set to spend approximately $20 million toward the breakfast rollout.