Wife adds deployed husband to family Christmas cards

TAMPA, FL (CNN Newsource) — A Florida mother whose husband is deployed overseas didn’t want to leave him out of a holiday photo.

So, she found a way to make sure he could be included.

With some editing magic, she added her husband to the family’s Christmas card.

“These are the memories we’re starting together as a family. Our kids are at an age they’re starting to know who Santa is, and they’re starting to enjoy the Christmas lights,” Danielle Cobo told WFTS.

This will be the first Christmas Cobo and the couple’s 2-year-old twin boys will be without her husband.

He left early in 2019 for a 1-year military deployment overseas as a black hawk helicopter pilot.

“Every time you go to bed your constantly reminded that they’re not here. Every time you have a tradition you normally do and they’re not there.”

He’s missed several moments this year, but she didn’t want him to miss the family Christmas photo too.

“I said can you take a photo of you in your uniform with your hand out he really has no idea what I was doing.”

Her Christmas cards now feature her, with their twin boys, and her husband, as he serves our country.

“Even though we’re miles apart, we’re still close together, we’re still a family unit and our hearts are always in the right place.”

Cobo says she wants others to realize of the sacrifices soldiers and their families make.

“We’re just trying to hold it all together. It’s a sacrifice amongst everybody.”