‘Wines for the Front Lines’ a thanks to healthcare workers

Healthcare workers can get a free bottle of wine at end of shift

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What began with deliveries of beef stroganoff has evolved into giving away wine to front line healthcare workers in Oregon.

A pallet of wine from Raptor Ridge Winery of Newberg was delivered recently to Oregon Health Sciences University. By next weekend more wine deliveries like this are planned for front line health care workers as a way of saying thanks from the Willamette Valley Wine Growers Association.

“The goal is each of the front line caregivers who are sacrificing and putting their lives on the line, each one of them, if they wish, can take a bottle of wine home with them at the end of their shift,” said Scott Shull with Raptor Ridge Winery.

The idea originated over deliveries of beef stroganoff prepared by chefs at Recipie Neighborhood Kitchen in Newberg.

The stroganoff was take home food for ICU wokers at Newberg Providence Hospital. Scott and Annie Shull of Raptor Ridge thought that meal might go down better with a bottle of wine.

The “wines for the front lines” initiative now includes 145 wineries collectively donating 25 pallets of pinot and chardonnay to thousands of front line care workers between Vancouver and Eugene.

“There’s not a lot of money coming into the wineries themselves,” Shull said, “so what we got is wine and so what we’re doing is we’re going to give one bottle away and hope that it finds a good home and warms a heart.”

Restaurants are a big source of wineries business — 67% or more in some cases — so with lots of wine on hand and fewer people consuming it in their ordinary distribution chain it makes sense to put it to a good use and provide a treat to front line health care workers facing the biggest dangers in the COVID pandemic.

