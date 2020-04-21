Woman’s breast implant deflects bullet, saving her

(CNN Newsource) — A woman can thank one of her silicone breast implants for saving her life.

Doctors believe the implants are the reason she survived when she was shot in the chest at close range. The case study was published in the Sage Medical Journal last week. Doctors described how the implant deflected a bullet away from the 30-year-old woman’s vital organs.

The incident took place in 2018 in Toronto, Canada. It’s one of only a handful of instances recorded in medial literature in which a breast implant played a role in saving a patient’s life.

The exact details of the shooting are unclear. But the patient walked into a local ER after being shot in the chest.

Doctors treated her by removing the implants, irrigating the wound, and prescribing a short course of antibiotics. The bullet broke one of her ribs, but doctors say she could have died if the implant hadn’t been there.

Unfortunately, the firearm was never recovered and the shooter remains at large.

