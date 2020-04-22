WWII veteran moved to tears by gift to remember late wife

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Ken Benbow was surprised when he was given a pillow with his late wife’s face on it. He clutched the gift, and a brief smile gave way to tears.

An observant care worker, Kia Mariah Tobin, gave Benbow the pillow on Saturday after she noticed he took a photo of his wife Ada to bed with him each night. Ken and Ada Benbow were married for more than 70 years before she passed away last August.

The tender moment was captured on video as Tobin entered Ken’s room bearing a heartfelt surprise. As seen in the video, the thoughtful gift moved Ken to tears.

The United Kingdom care home, Thistleton Lodge, posted the heartwarming video to Facebook. They wrote, “We know our residents are missing their loved ones at this time but let’s not forget those who sadly aren’t with us anymore.”

