Yuengling, Hershey come together for limited-edition chocolate beer

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two great tastes of Pennsylvania are coming together for the first time in history.

Yuengling and Hershey are teaming up to create a limited-edition chocolate porterthe Pottsville-based brewer announced on its website Tuesday.

Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter will be available on-premise only at certain bars, restaurants, and other venues in Pennsylvania and 12 other East Coast states. A packaged product will not be available.

The brew should be available by mid-October.

Yuengling describes the drink as a “deliciously unique and smooth porter with hints of roasted malts and a rich chocolate finish.”

“The unique, limited-edition brew has an ABV of 4.7%, and its smooth, rich and chocolatey flavor pairs well with chocolate, barbecue, and cheeses,” the company said.

To find a location serving Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter, visited Yuengling’s website.

