Zach, 30-pound cat is looking for an active home this New Year

A large Michigan cat is looking for a new home this winter, and preferably an active home.

This big guy, Zack, is a 30-pound domestic short hair cat. He was given up to caretakers at the shelter because his last home was a little too overcrowded for him.

Zach is looking for a new family who will keep him on a strict diet and help him to lose weight as part of the sweep of New Year’s resolutions this time of year.

The adoption fee for Zack is $50. He is microchipped, neutered and can be visited at the shelter located at 2464 Dorr in Howell, MI.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

