Zach, 30-pound cat is looking for an active home this New Year

A large Michigan cat is looking for a new home this winter, and preferably an active home.

This big guy, Zack, is a 30-pound domestic short hair cat. He was given up to caretakers at the shelter because his last home was a little too overcrowded for him.

Zach is looking for a new family who will keep him on a strict diet and help him to lose weight as part of the sweep of New Year’s resolutions this time of year.

The adoption fee for Zack is $50. He is microchipped, neutered and can be visited at the shelter located at 2464 Dorr in Howell, MI.



