When will the roads be plowed?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Roadways around Richmond will be in varying conditions as winter weather passes through the area Sunday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said that they are planning to plow roadways once the snow accumulation reaches two inches, and will treat slick spots with salt to melt the ice, and then sand to increase traction.

VDOT said that when plowing, interstate and primary routes (route numbers 1 to 599) will be taken care of first, followed by secondary and neighborhood routes.

Tree crews plan to remain on standby to handle any fallen trees, and will work closely with utility providers to remove downed power lines as quickly and safely as possible.

VDOT still advises people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.

“We continue to advise drivers to stay home unless they absolutely must be on the roads today,” said Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer, Gary Jennings in a release.