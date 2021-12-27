Where to get tested for COVID in Richmond this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve encountered long lines for COVID-19 testing recently, you’re not alone.
The Virginia Department of Health is preparing for a post-holiday COVID surge, as cases continue to spike. It reports more than 8,700 new cases as of Christmas Eve, the highest number in almost a year.
Here’s a list of locations in and around Richmond with free testing available this week.
- Tuesday Dec. 28: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church
- Wednesday Dec. 29: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Eastern Henrico Rec. Center
- Wednesday Dec. 29: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Chesterfield Faith and Family Community Center
- Thursday Dec. 30: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Brunswick County Conference Center