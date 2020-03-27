Which Restaurants are offering Freebies & Discounts during the Coronavirus Outbreak?

There are a number of restaurants offering special deals and discount during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Deals could change daily, so double check with the restaurant before placing your order.

Boston Market: Online and app orders have free delivery. You can also get a free cookie when you join Boston Market’s Rotisserie Rewards program.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Get BOGO traditional wings on Tuesdays, and BOGO boneless wings on Thursdays.
• Burger King: Get two free kids meals with any purchase on the Burger King app. Orders $10 and up are eligible for free delivery, depending on location.
• Chili’s: Get free delivery on all orders over $15.
• Chipotle: All orders over $10 come with free delivery.
• Denny’s: Get $5 off orders of $20, and free delivery.
• IHOP: Use code IHOP20 at checkout to get 20% off your first online order. Free delivery with no minimum required.
Krispy Kreme: Every Monday through May 6, health care workers get free dozens of Original Glazed® Doughnuts.
Little Caesars: Free delivery on online orders over $10.
Moe’s Southwest Grill: Free delivery on orders over $10.
• O’Charley’s: All orders are eligible for free delivery.
• Panda Express: Now until April 17, feed the whole family with a $20 Family Meal when you order online or through the Panda Express app.
• Red Lobster: All orders come with free delivery.
Starbucks: All front-line responders get free tall hot or iced coffee.
TGI Friday’s: Use code FREEKIDS to get a free kids entrée with online orders of $20 or more.
Wendy’s: Get a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit with any breakfast purchase. All orders $10 are eligible for free delivery
7-Eleven: Get free delivery on orders placed through the 7NOW delivery app.

