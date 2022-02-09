Why are Virginia flags at half-staff today?

The Virginia State flag and the American flag fly near the Virginia State Capitol, February 9, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — As James Madison University holds a memorial service for the two campus officers killed in a shooting at nearby Bridgewater College Feb. 1, Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all Virginia flags be flown at half-staff today to pay respects.

Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were killed when 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell opened fire on the campus of Bridgewater College in Rockingham County. He has been charged with murder and is currently being held at Rockingham County Jail without bond. Flags were flown at half-staff in honor of Painter and Jefferson on Feb. 1 as well.

As many as 2,000 people and hundreds of police officers are expected to attend the service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, JMU’s basketball arena. According to a spokesperson for Youngkin, he plans to be at the service as well.

The service will be livestreamed on Bridgewater’s YouTube channel starting at 11 a.m.