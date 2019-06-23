1  of  5
Wife of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter in medically-induced coma

by: WFLA Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA) – Beth Chapman – the wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” – was reportedly placed in a medically-induced coma over the weekend in Hawaii.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you,” Duane Chapman, otherwise known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” tweeted on Sunday.

Beth, 51, was diagnosed in November 2017 with stage 2 throat cancer. She underwent successful surgery, but doctors later told her the cancer had returned. She began chemotherapy in December, and in April was rushed to a hospital in Hawaii with “serious breathing issues.”

